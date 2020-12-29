Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Repay reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAY. BidaskClub upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.