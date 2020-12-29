Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on January 15th

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Republic Services has raised its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $96.77. 6,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,804. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

