Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY):

  • 12/11/2020 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 12/9/2020 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 12/8/2020 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 12/8/2020 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.28. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

