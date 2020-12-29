Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY):

12/11/2020 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/9/2020 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2020 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/8/2020 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.28. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

