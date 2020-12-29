Reviewing Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) & Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

60.0% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Marchex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Collectors Universe and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe 14.68% 53.79% 24.81% Marchex -31.65% -11.97% -8.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Collectors Universe and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marchex has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.81%. Given Marchex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Collectors Universe and Marchex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe $78.89 million 8.92 $10.79 million N/A N/A Marchex $106.13 million 0.81 -$4.04 million ($0.01) -217.00

Collectors Universe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marchex.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles. It also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for various collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its websites. In addition, the company offers web-based advertising services; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on a subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text. The company also offers Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. In addition, it provides Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.