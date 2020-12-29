Reviewing Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Cicero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -244.18% -2,332.30% -216.79% Cicero -125.71% N/A -324.65%

0.0% of Cicero shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cicero shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cicero has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Cicero’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.57 -$11.81 million N/A N/A Cicero $1.54 million 1.16 -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Cicero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Cicero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cicero beats Recruiter.com Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Cicero Company Profile

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.