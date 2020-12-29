Richard N. Barton Purchases 250,000 Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Stock

Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Director Richard N. Barton bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Altimeter Growth stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

