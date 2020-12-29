RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.65 Million

Brokerages predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce sales of $49.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.49 million to $49.81 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $58.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $196.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.56 million to $199.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $198.93 million, with estimates ranging from $195.34 million to $203.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $693.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.