RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Trading Up 0.2%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 6,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 19,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSNAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded RSA Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investec cut RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

