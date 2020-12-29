RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $26,060.84 or 0.97923843 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.24 million and $67,279.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 546 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

