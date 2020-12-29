Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (RDV.AX) (ASX:RDV) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.18

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (RDV.AX) (ASX:RDV) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$21.34.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (RDV.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (RDV.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.