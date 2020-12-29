Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of SAR stock remained flat at $$20.66 on Thursday. 129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 77.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

