Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

