Scala (XLA) Market Cap Tops $1.03 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $2,972.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00024916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00142097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00194523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00604507 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.