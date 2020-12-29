Scapa Group (OTCMKTS:SXGAF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Scapa Group plc (OTCMKTS:SXGAF)’s share price rose 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scapa Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Scapa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SXGAF)

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers wound dressings and topical skin care solutions; first aid and personal care products; skin adhesives and medical-grade substrates; and customize adhesive formulations for various applications.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scapa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scapa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.