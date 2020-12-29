Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after buying an additional 478,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Nutanix by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.95. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 861,885 shares of company stock worth $19,633,710. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

