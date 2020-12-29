Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.2% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 27.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 2.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 475,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

