Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

HUBB stock opened at $158.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.08. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

