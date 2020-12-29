Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Futu by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Futu by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

FUTU opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.