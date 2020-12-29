Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $762,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 106,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

