Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 12,744 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,120,000 after acquiring an additional 151,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 493,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,280,000 after buying an additional 69,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,467,000 after buying an additional 155,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

