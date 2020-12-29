Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $522,000 Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $366,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Duluth by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 6.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Duluth in the second quarter worth about $154,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duluth alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

DLTH opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.