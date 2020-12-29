SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.62.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $31.23 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $163,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,429 shares of company stock valued at $993,175. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

