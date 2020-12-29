Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $582.75 million during the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the entertainment industry. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital games, packaged games, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.