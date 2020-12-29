Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 45.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 235,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 73,869 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,412,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after buying an additional 212,668 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

ESI stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

