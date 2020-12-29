Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Lincoln National by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,444,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after buying an additional 143,709 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

