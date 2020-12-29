Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 659,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,470,000 after purchasing an additional 479,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $5,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $923.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHEF shares. ValuEngine downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

