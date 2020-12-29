Sei Investments Co. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,575 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 91,772 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 152.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

