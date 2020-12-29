Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 127.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

