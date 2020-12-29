Sei Investments Co. Purchases 34,039 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) by 201.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Sprout Social worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $4,423,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $81,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,551 shares of company stock valued at $10,823,831.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of NYSE:SPT opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

