Sei Investments Co. Sells 111,747 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,747 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,819,000 after buying an additional 970,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Relx by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after buying an additional 666,588 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,540,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 165,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Relx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

RELX stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

