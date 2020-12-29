Serum Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $52.83 million and approximately $62.06 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00003927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00140620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00203898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.09 or 0.00598757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00327108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00055228 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

