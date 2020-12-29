Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 10.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $4,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,947.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,385 shares of company stock valued at $42,556,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.14 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

