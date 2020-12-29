SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) & ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Head to Head Comparison

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ShotSpotter and SharpSpring, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 3 4 0 2.57 SharpSpring 0 1 3 0 2.75

ShotSpotter currently has a consensus target price of $33.86, indicating a potential downside of 11.67%. SharpSpring has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.25%. Given SharpSpring’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SharpSpring is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and SharpSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter 6.22% 9.45% 4.61% SharpSpring -27.56% -26.05% -18.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShotSpotter and SharpSpring’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $40.75 million 10.76 $1.80 million $0.15 255.53 SharpSpring $22.70 million 8.53 -$12.39 million ($1.20) -13.91

ShotSpotter has higher revenue and earnings than SharpSpring. SharpSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of SharpSpring shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of ShotSpotter shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of SharpSpring shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpSpring has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats SharpSpring on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend or commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.