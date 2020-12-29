Shift (SHIFT) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Shift has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shift has a market cap of $3.10 million and $61.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

