ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.33. 41,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,697. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.24, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. Equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $129,465.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,575.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $75,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter worth $41,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 215,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

