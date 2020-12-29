ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.33. 41,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,697. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.24, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $129,465.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,575.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $75,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter worth $41,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 215,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
