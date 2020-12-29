Sidoti Initiates Coverage on InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Research analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Shares of InfuSystem stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. 1,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,976. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 64,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $773,702.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $11,507.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,739 shares of company stock worth $979,028 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 34,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 490.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 387,752 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 59.6% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 175,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.