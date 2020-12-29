Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SGTX stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,999,974. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

