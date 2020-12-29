Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 52.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 50.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $34.31.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

