Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.00

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 96.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 251080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.60 ($1.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 2,603,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £2,446,881.10 ($3,196,865.82). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £360,000 ($470,342.30).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.