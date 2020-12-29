Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $31.42 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

