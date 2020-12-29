Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Receives $2.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.