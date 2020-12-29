Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Receives $2.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.18.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.
In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.
About Smart Sand
Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.
