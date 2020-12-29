SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.86 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

