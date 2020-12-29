Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Cleveland Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.01.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $305,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,708,355.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,715 shares in the company, valued at $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,500,080 shares of company stock valued at $90,729,361.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

