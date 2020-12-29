SnowGem (XSG) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001058 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 350.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

