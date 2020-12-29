Sogou Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 904 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,358% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,727,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter worth $19,809,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter worth $14,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sogou by 68,239.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 614,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter worth $2,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Sogou has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Sogou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.