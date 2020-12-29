SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Shares Down 4.8%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29.

About SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

