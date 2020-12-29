Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 89,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.