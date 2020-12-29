Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 93.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 167,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAH opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. ValuEngine lowered Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

