Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.58

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $8.25. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 70,392 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

