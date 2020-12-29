Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SONO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of SONO opened at $23.57 on Friday. Sonos has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,670 shares of company stock worth $12,927,822. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after buying an additional 180,805 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $49,080,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after buying an additional 158,389 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at $28,414,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

